36 Provinces warned to brace for heavy rain Aug 16-19





As tropical storm “Bebinca” is approaching Vietnam, 36 provinces in the North, Northeast, East and South have been warned to brace for intensive rain and isolated terrential downpours during Aug 16-1, according to the Meteorological Department’s latest weather forecast this morning.

At 4 am this morning, tropical storm “Bebinca” was 400 kilometres northeast of Hanoi, Vietnam, with a maximum sustained wind of about 70km/hour. The storm was moving in the westerly direction at the speed of 16km/hr. It is expected to reach upper Vietnam tomorrow.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article