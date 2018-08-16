Flooded area in Sri Racha District, Chon Buri
36 Provinces warned to brace for heavy rain Aug 16-19

By TN / August 16, 2018

As tropical storm “Bebinca” is approaching Vietnam, 36 provinces in the North, Northeast, East and South have been warned to brace for intensive rain and isolated terrential downpours during Aug 16-1, according to the Meteorological Department’s latest weather forecast this morning.

At 4 am this morning, tropical storm “Bebinca” was 400 kilometres northeast of Hanoi, Vietnam, with a maximum sustained wind of about 70km/hour. The storm was moving in the westerly direction at the speed of 16km/hr. It is expected to reach upper Vietnam tomorrow.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

