Tropical storm “Bebinca” to bring more rain to North, Northeast Aug 16-17





The North and Northeast regions will continue to be hit with widespread rain and isolated torrential downpours during Aug 16-17 as tropical storm “Bebinca” is expected to move to upper Vietnam and Laos during that period, the Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast this morning.

As of 4am today, the storm was almost stationary over the South China Asea with maximum sustained winds of about 65 kilometres an hour.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article