Man Arrested In London After Parliament Car Crash, Pedestrians Injured





A man has been arrested on suspicion of “terrorist offenses” after crashing a car into security barriers outside Britain’s Parliament and injuring several pedestrians, London police say.

London’s Metropolitan police said on August 14 that they are treating the car crash as a terrorist attack, and that the Met’s Counter-Terrorism Command was leading the investigation.

“The male driver of the car was detained by officers at the scene,” the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter on August 14.

