Wednesday, March 22, 2017
London terror attack: Knifeman shot by police outside Parliament

View of London in England, United Kingdom
PanARMENIAN.Net – A policeman has been stabbed and his attacker shot by officers after a major terrorist attack at the Houses of Parliament that saw up to a dozen pedestrians hit by a car, leaving at least one woman dead, The Telegraph reports.

The attacker mowed down people on Westminster Bridge in a grey Hyundai i40 before crashing the car into railings – then running through the gates of the Palace of Westminster and stabbing the officer.

Witnesses reported at least two bodies on the ground on Westminster Bridge and “one in the water”. St Thomas’ Hospital confirmed one woman has died and a number of others have been hurt – including some with “catastrophic” injuries.

Full story: panarmenian.net

