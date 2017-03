UK police announced the death of a fifth person following the attack today near London’s Parliament building.

London Police Officer Keith Palmer as well as the perpetrator of the attack are among the dead.

At least 40 others were wounded in the attack. The attacker ran dozens of Londoners down on Westminster Bridge from inside his car, before leaping out and fatally attacking Palmer with a knife.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International