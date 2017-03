A concerned diver captured pictures of Korean tourists and their Thai dive instructor stepping on coral while diving at Koh Racha Yai Tuesday. The diver then shared the snaps with other divers and officials in the hopes of bringing the offenders to justice.

A social media user who calls himself ‘Seaman Freeman’ shared the pictures of ‘Try Dive’ activities to a LINE group titled ‘Healthy Reefs’.

Full story: The Nation

By Phuket Gazette