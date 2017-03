The Trang provincial court on Wednesday sentenced a man to 21 years and eight months in prison after finding him guilty of raping his own eight-year old daughter and force-feeding her with soft drink laced mixed with methamphetamine.

The victim died of drug overdose after her father, Kittisak Thongyoi, forced her to drink soft drink mixed with the illicit drug.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS