Live coral planted at artificial reef off Phuket

PHUKET: More than 250 pieces of live natural coral (coralline algae) were added to an artificial coral reef in Koh Mai Thon by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) this past weekend.

The event was chaired by Kasem Sukwaree, chief of the Phuket office of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE). More than 150 people attended the ceremony, including the DMCR and Navy officers, tourism operators on Koh Mai Thon, volunteer divers and students.

