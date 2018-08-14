Muslim youths burning cars in Stockholm, Sweden
Dozens of Cars Set Afire by Arsonists in Sweden

By TN / August 14, 2018

At least 40 masked people reportedly gathered in Trollhättan near Gothenburg, setting cars on fire and throwing stones at vehicles. Emergency services later stated that the fire had been extinguished and no injuries had been reported.

According to Swedish Police, up to 80 vehicles were vandalized by arsonists in the cities of Malmo, Gothenburg, and Helsingborg, as groups of masked criminals started fires across the country.

The authorities are conducting an investigation in order to identify the attackers and a possible link between the arson cases and a series of wildfires, that rocked the country earlier this summer.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

