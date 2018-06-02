Tuesday, June 19, 2018
Home > News > 2 Killed in Shooting in Swedish City of Malmo – Authorities

2 Killed in Shooting in Swedish City of Malmo – Authorities

Two vans of the Swedish Police in Stockholm
TN News 0

On Monday evening, the street shooting broke out in the city of Malmo in southern Sweden, leaving five people injured. They were hospitalized, and one of them succumbed to his wounds.

Meanwhile, The number of casualties in a shooting incident in the Swedish city of Malmo has reached two, local police said on Tuesday.

“Another injured person, a 29-year-old man, died in hospital… The incident is classified as a murder,” the police said in a statement.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

White Toyota minivan in Thailand

Controls on illegal passenger vans hurt Toyota’s sales

Breaking News

Thailand requests Kenya for help in rescuing kidnapped Thai worker

Breaking News

Police panel fulfils its job to strip Thaksin of his rank with unanimous vote

Leave a Reply