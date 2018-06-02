2 Killed in Shooting in Swedish City of Malmo – Authorities

On Monday evening, the street shooting broke out in the city of Malmo in southern Sweden, leaving five people injured. They were hospitalized, and one of them succumbed to his wounds.

Meanwhile, The number of casualties in a shooting incident in the Swedish city of Malmo has reached two, local police said on Tuesday.

“Another injured person, a 29-year-old man, died in hospital… The incident is classified as a murder,” the police said in a statement.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International