Israel says indicts ex-cabinet minister over alleged spying for Iran

Israel has indicted a former Israeli cabinet minister on suspicion of spying for Iran, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service said on Monday.

In a statement, the Shin Bet said Gonen Segev, who served as energy minister in the mid-1990s, “was recruited by Iranian intelligence and served as an agent”

Gonen Segev had been living in Nigeria. He was arrested during a visit to Equatorial Guinea in May and extradited to Israel, where he was indicted on Friday.

Ynetnews reported he was charged with espionage, aiding an enemy in war time, as well as providing information to the enemy.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor