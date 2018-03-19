Monday, March 19, 2018
Stabbing in Israel: Casualties Reported, Attacker Shot in Jerusalem’s Old City

A wounded Israeli Child is taken to hospital after Rocket Attack
Israel’s Channel 12 TV has informed the alleged attacker is in serious condition and that he was shot by Israeli security forces.

According to a report on Channel 10 television, Turkish identity papers were found on the body of the alleged assailant. He reportedly stabbed an Israeli man, dropping him seriously hurt. The victim is identified in initial reports as a civilian security guard.

A representative of Israel’s ambulance service said that one person was stabbed in the upper body and is in critical condition. An Israeli police spokesman confirmed the attack near the Western Wall and said the assailant was “neutralized,” but gave no further details.

