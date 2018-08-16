Eight people arrested for binary options scams





BANGKOK, 16th August 2018 (NNT)-Tourist police and soldiers have arrested eight people in several provinces in connection with a 20 million-baht binary options scams.

According to the police, victims were tricked into believing that they were putting their money into an online investment when the suspects were in fact using their money to gamble on binary options.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

