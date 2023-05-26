Phuket Boat Crew Rescued After Getting Stuck on Rock in Krabi

TN May 26, 2023 0
Traditional Thai fishing boat

Traditional Thai fishing boat. Photo: Max Pixel.




A fishing boat from Phuket was found stuck at a rock in the middle of the sea after being hit by a wave in Krabi.

Three Tourists and Four Crew Members Rescued after Speedboat Capsizes in Krabi

The head of the Hat Nopparat Thara Mu-Ko Phi Phi National Park Mrs. Ratchanok Paenoi told the Phuket Express that on Thursday (May 25th) they were notified from the Krabi Marine Police that a fishing boat capsized near Dang Island in the area of the national park.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

7-Eleven in Krabi Town

Indian Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Phone From Thai Woman in Krabi

TN May 25, 2023 0
Traffic signs on Ban Na, Chana District of Songkhla

Ten People Injured After Bus Accident in Songkhla

TN May 24, 2023 0
Mountains on Phang Nga Bay.

Five Filipino Tourists, Guide, and Driver Rescued After Boat Capsizes in Phang Nga

TN May 23, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Truck carrying workers in Kalasin

Wages in Thailand are only one factor in potential investor decisions

TN May 26, 2023 0
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat waving those present.

TAT Eyes Pita Limjaroenrat as Brand Ambassador

TN May 26, 2023 0
Traditional Thai fishing boat

Phuket Boat Crew Rescued After Getting Stuck on Rock in Krabi

TN May 26, 2023 0
Vesak Day in Thailand

Vesak Day Ceremony in Thailand to Attract Thousands of Monks

TN May 26, 2023 0
Dummy police officer in Bangkok

SMS scam gang arrested in Bangkok

TN May 26, 2023 0