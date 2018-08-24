Harsh lessons for unlicensed drivers a must





Authorities insist harsher penalties for unlicensed drivers are needed for public safety because many young unlicensed motorcyclists cause fatal accidents.

They held a press conference at the Royal Thai Police Office on Friday to respond to strong criticisms against legal amendments to punish unlicensed drivers with a jail term of up to three months or a fine of up to 50,000 baht.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article