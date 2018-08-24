Harsh lessons for unlicensed drivers a must

Authorities insist harsher penalties for unlicensed drivers are needed for public safety because many young unlicensed motorcyclists cause fatal accidents.
They held a press conference at the Royal Thai Police Office on Friday to respond to strong criticisms against legal amendments to punish unlicensed drivers with a jail term of up to three months or a fine of up to 50,000 baht.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.