Krabi police arrest drug suspect, seize 1 million grams of crystal





Krabi police arrested three suspects – including one who may be a major smuggler – and seized 120,317 methamphetamine pills along with 949.3 grams of crystal meth on Friday.

Pol Colonel Piyaphan Anantho, commander of subdivision 2 of the Narcotics Suppression Division 4, held a press conference at Border Patrol Police Company 426 to announce the arrests that may include a major smuggler.

