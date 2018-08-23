Ayutthaya: Cops seize huge B1.5bn meth haul





Police have seized more than 14 million methamphetamine pills worth 1.48 billion baht that were bound for neighbouring Malaysia and beyond, authorities said Wednesday, in one of their biggest ever drug busts.

Police said the orange pills of methamphetamine, known as ya ba or “crazy drug”, were seized in Ayutthaya province on Saturday.

