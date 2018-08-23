Narcotics Suppression Bureau of Thailand
Ayutthaya: Cops seize huge B1.5bn meth haul

By TN / August 23, 2018

Police have seized more than 14 million methamphetamine pills worth 1.48 billion baht that were bound for neighbouring Malaysia and beyond, authorities said Wednesday, in one of their biggest ever drug busts.

Police said the orange pills of methamphetamine, known as ya ba or “crazy drug”, were seized in Ayutthaya province on Saturday.

