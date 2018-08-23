Floods, landslides hit Phang Nga





PHANG NGA, 23rd August 2018 (NNT) – Flooding and landslides have hit many areas of Phang Nga province after a night of heavy rain, as provincial officials are on alert to provide prompt assistance to affected residents.

Sayan Kijmano, an official of the Phang Nga Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said on Thursday (Aug 23rd) that many areas in the southern province experienced more than 100 millimeters of rainfall.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article