Floods, landslides hit Phang Nga

By TN / August 23, 2018

PHANG NGA, 23rd August 2018 (NNT) – Flooding and landslides have hit many areas of Phang Nga province after a night of heavy rain, as provincial officials are on alert to provide prompt assistance to affected residents.

Sayan Kijmano, an official of the Phang Nga Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office, said on Thursday (Aug 23rd) that many areas in the southern province experienced more than 100 millimeters of rainfall.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul
National News Bureau of Thailand

