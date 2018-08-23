Suphan Buri man shoots estranged wife in murder-suicide





Police believe a Suphan Buri man shot dead his estranged wife on Thursday morning and then turned the gun on himself.

The bodies of Sawat Thapjaiharn, 42, and his wife, Kannikar Hongwiangchan, 32, were found near their motorcycles in front of a rock-grinding mill in Tambon Nong Ong, Uthong district, where they both worked.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

