Suphan Buri train station
North

Suphan Buri man shoots estranged wife in murder-suicide

By TN / August 23, 2018

Police believe a Suphan Buri man shot dead his estranged wife on Thursday morning and then turned the gun on himself.

The bodies of Sawat Thapjaiharn, 42, and his wife, Kannikar Hongwiangchan, 32, were found near their motorcycles in front of a rock-grinding mill in Tambon Nong Ong, Uthong district, where they both worked.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close