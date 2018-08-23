South Korean Tourist robbed of multiple possessions in Walking Street





Pattaya – In the early morning hours of August 22nd, 2018, Mr. Jiyoung Hong of South Korea reported to the Pattaya Police that he was robbed in his hotel room the previous evening after taking home a Thai woman he met on Walking Street.

He stated that he lost a gold bracelet worth 50,000 baht, gold rings worth 18,000 baht and about a thousand dollars in Korean cash.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

