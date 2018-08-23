Phuket holds mass merit-making event for Phoenix boat victims





PHUKET, 22nd August 2018 (NNT) – Phuket province is holding a special two-day mass merit-making event for a group of 47 Chinese tourists who died in the Phoenix tour boat disaster on July 5th, 2018.

The two-day event began today (Aug 22nd) at Saphan Hin in Phuket’s Muang district and will continue until tomorrow.

This religious event is organized by the Phuket Provincial Office, the Thai-Chinese Tourism Association, and the Committee on Religious Affairs, Arts, Culture and Tourism. The Deputy Governor of Phuket, Prakorb Wongmaneerung, presided over the opening ceremony of a Chinese ritual this morning.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Share this article