Street in Koh Tao Island, Surat Thani
South

Koh Tao Cops Unaware of Reported Rape of British Tourist

By TN / August 23, 2018

KOH TAO — Police on Wednesday cast doubt on a news report that a British woman was sexually assaulted on the popular tourist island of Koh Tao.

According to Samui Times, the tourist was drugged and subsequently attacked on Sairee Beach near the same place two British backpackers were murdered in 2014. The assault reportedly took place June 26, but a local police officer denied anyone had filed a report.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Teeranai Charuvastra
Khaosod English

