Tour company will not salvage sunken Phoenix tourist boat





The owner of the tourist boat that sank in the rough sea off Phuket on July 5 resulting in the death of 47 Chinese tourists has refused to salvage the sunken vessel, claiming that it lies 45 metres deep on the seabed and should not pose an obstacle to sea navigation.

Legal advisor of TC Blue Dream Company which owns the ill-fated Phoenix Mr Nipit Intharasombat, said that there is no way that the sunken vessel would obstruct sea navigation between Hey and Racha islands off Phuket. He said the vessel lies 45 metres under the sea and that it would not cause pollution problem.

