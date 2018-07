PHUKET: The first survivors of the boats struck by the storm earlier today have been brought ashore, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong announced at an emergency meeting tonight (July 5).

The Phuket News has been informed that rescue teams have recovered the body of one Chinese man, age presumed to be 35-40, which is en route back to Phuket to be brought ashore at Chalong PIer.

