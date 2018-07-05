BTS provides measures to remedy passengers in case of disruption

BANGKOK, 5th July 2018 (NNT) – The operator of Bangkok’s BTS Skytrain, BTS Group Holdings Plc, has on Thursday (July 5th) introduced measures to help passengers when service disruption occurs.

In the event of future delays lasting longer than 30 minutes not resulting from an unavoidable cause, commuters with single-journey tickets could seek refunds that same day or keep their tickets for future reuse within 14 days.

For prepaid Rabbit cards, the fare will not be deducted, but commuters must exit stations through specified gates.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Praphorn Praphornkul

National News Bureau of Thailand