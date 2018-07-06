Fruit festivals in Central and Isaan regions

SI SA KET, 6th July 2018 (NNT)-Lopburi and Sisaket provinces have begun their annual fruit festivals to the delight of santol and durian lovers waiting to indulge themselves.

In Sisaket, people flocked to the fruit festival at Sisaket College of Agriculture and Technology to try ‘volcano’ durians which go for 160 baht per kilogram; the fruit is grown in the volcanic soil of the region. The festival is organized by local durian farmers and related agencies.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand