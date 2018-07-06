Injured trooper rushed to hospital, bodies retrieved in Army plane crash

Rescuers rushed an injured Army trooper to hospital and retrieved three bodies after an Army Cessna 182 light aeroplane crashed in Mae Hong Son province near the Myanmar border on Thursday.

A rescue team from the 17th Infantry Regiment, local defence volunteers from Ban Huay Pheung village, the Mae Hong Song Disaster Mitigation Office as well as a medical team from the Mae Hong Son Hospital reached the crash site in a remote area in Mae Hong Son four kilometres inside the border at 10pm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation