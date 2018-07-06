Black Hawk helicopter during air show at Don Mueang
North

Injured trooper rushed to hospital, bodies retrieved in Army plane crash

By TN / July 6, 2018

Rescuers rushed an injured Army trooper to hospital and retrieved three bodies after an Army Cessna 182 light aeroplane crashed in Mae Hong Son province near the Myanmar border on Thursday.

A rescue team from the 17th Infantry Regiment, local defence volunteers from Ban Huay Pheung village, the Mae Hong Song Disaster Mitigation Office as well as a medical team from the Mae Hong Son Hospital reached the crash site in a remote area in Mae Hong Son four kilometres inside the border at 10pm.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article
Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close