Legal marijuana grow in Colorado

Legal marijuana grow in Colorado, USA. Photo: Brett Levin / flickr.

News

Amnesty for Cannabis Possession

By TN / February 28, 2019

BANGKOK, Feb 27 (TNA) – Individuals or organizations that possess or use cannabis must register themselves for amnesty within 90 days after the announcement in the Royal Gazette was put into effect today.

They can register themselves to possess and use cannabis for medical purposes at the Food and Drug Administration Office in Bangkok or at provincial public health offices across the country.

Full story: tnamcot.com

TNA

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close