Amnesty for Cannabis Possession





BANGKOK, Feb 27 (TNA) – Individuals or organizations that possess or use cannabis must register themselves for amnesty within 90 days after the announcement in the Royal Gazette was put into effect today.

They can register themselves to possess and use cannabis for medical purposes at the Food and Drug Administration Office in Bangkok or at provincial public health offices across the country.

