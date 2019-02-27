Landslide Kills 1, Buries 60 at Gold Mine in Indonesia’s Sulawesi





According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (NBDM), cited by Reuters, at least 13 people were rescued Wednesday at the site of the gold mine landslide.

According to Reuters, Indonesian rescuers were searching for survivors after more than 60 people were reportedly buried by the collapse of an illegal gold mine on the Island of Sulawesi province.

The agency said in a statement, cited by Reuters, that one person had been found dead and 13 people rescued by 5 a.m. local time on Wednesday after the collapse the previous evening at the site in the Bolaang Mongondow area of North Sulawesi.

