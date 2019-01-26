At Least 59 Killed after Floods Hit Indonesia





TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Rescuers raced to find tens of missing people as the death toll from floods and landslides in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province jumped to at least 59, according to authorities.

Heavy rainfall and strong winds forced some 3,400 people to evacuate their homes in southern part of Sulawesi island on Wednesday and Thursday, swelling rivers that burst their banks and inundating dozens of communities in nine districts.

Gowa district suffered the heaviest casualties, with 44 people found dead, said Syamsibar, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

One major highway was blocked, prompting authorities to deliver aid via helicopter, according to local media. Parts of the provincial capital, Makassar, were also affected, Al-Jazeera reported.

