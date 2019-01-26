View of Samut Sakhon

Smog along Rama II road in Samut Sakhon province reaches critical level

By TN / January 26, 2019

Smog problem in and around Bangkok has worsened today with 41 areas being affected with excessive amount of PM2.5 dust particles, particularly along both sides of Rama II road in Muang district of Samut Sakhon province.

The Pollution Control Department reported that, at 7 am this morning, air quality index (AQI) on the roadsides of Rama II road in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district was registered at 229, making Samut Sakhon the worst-affected province with the highest amount of accumulated PM2.5 dust particles, far exceeding affected areas in Bangkok.

