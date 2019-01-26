Smog along Rama II road in Samut Sakhon province reaches critical level





Smog problem in and around Bangkok has worsened today with 41 areas being affected with excessive amount of PM2.5 dust particles, particularly along both sides of Rama II road in Muang district of Samut Sakhon province.

The Pollution Control Department reported that, at 7 am this morning, air quality index (AQI) on the roadsides of Rama II road in Samut Sakhon’s Muang district was registered at 229, making Samut Sakhon the worst-affected province with the highest amount of accumulated PM2.5 dust particles, far exceeding affected areas in Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



