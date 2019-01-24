Bangkok’s Dust Levels Critical: Greenpeace





BANGKOK, Jan 24 (TNA) – Bangkok’s dust levels are considered critical and the government should declare the city as a pollution control zone to map out clear dust control measures and find long-term solutions to tackle the tiny dust problem, said Greenpeace Thailand country director Tara Buakamsri.

The Air Pollution Control Department has reported the dust situation in Bangkok is not critical because the average level of the tiny particulate matter in the city is still below 90 microgramme per cubic metre.

