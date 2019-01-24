Grab launched GrabBike (Win) in Bangkok

Bangkok: Illegal taxi motorcyclists busted

By TN / January 24, 2019

Police on Thursday arrested 27 illegal taxi motorcyclists at 13 stands where licensed riders illegally rented their vests to unlicensed bikers and even sold them for up to 400,000 baht.

Pol Lt Gen Sutthipong Wongpin, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, led the raid on taxi motorcycle stands on streets along Rama IV and Sukhumvit roads. Soi Sukhumvit 26 was among the streets with the highest numbers of illegal taxi motorcyclists.

