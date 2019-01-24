Bangkok: Illegal taxi motorcyclists busted





Police on Thursday arrested 27 illegal taxi motorcyclists at 13 stands where licensed riders illegally rented their vests to unlicensed bikers and even sold them for up to 400,000 baht.

Pol Lt Gen Sutthipong Wongpin, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, led the raid on taxi motorcycle stands on streets along Rama IV and Sukhumvit roads. Soi Sukhumvit 26 was among the streets with the highest numbers of illegal taxi motorcyclists.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

