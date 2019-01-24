Thai Tourist Police Chevrolet Optra car

Thai Tourist Police Chevrolet Optra car. Photo: Highway Patrol Images.

News

Romance scam gang busted by joint forces

By TN / January 24, 2019

Thai police have joined their Malaysian counterparts to bust a Nigerian gang operating online romance scams, the same gang that fled Thailand a year ago to set up in Kuala Lumpur.

Thai immigration police head Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn, in his capacity as deputy director of the Thailand’s Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (TACTICS), on Wednesday led his team to join with Malaysian economic crime busters to search seven locations in Kuala Lumpur. At the same time, Thai police raided three locations in Thailand that allegedly had links to the gang.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close