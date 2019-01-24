Romance scam gang busted by joint forces





Thai police have joined their Malaysian counterparts to bust a Nigerian gang operating online romance scams, the same gang that fled Thailand a year ago to set up in Kuala Lumpur.

Thai immigration police head Maj-Gen Surachate Hakparn, in his capacity as deputy director of the Thailand’s Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (TACTICS), on Wednesday led his team to join with Malaysian economic crime busters to search seven locations in Kuala Lumpur. At the same time, Thai police raided three locations in Thailand that allegedly had links to the gang.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

