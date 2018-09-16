Tourist police focus on all 1,400 Nigerians after five arrested over scams

Tourist police will soon conclude their focus on all 1,400 Nigerians living in Thailand, deputy tourist police chief Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakpal said on Saturday.
Surachet said police would recheck Nigerians living in Thailand to ensure they are living in accordance with the purposes they stated in their entry visa applications.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
