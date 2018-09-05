5 Nigerians, 12 Thais held in romance scams

Seventeen people — five Nigerians and 12 Thais — have been arrested for allegedly swindling 48 Thai women out of almost 6 million baht via online romance scams.
Police said the suspects were members of eight different networks of con artists preying on marriage-seeking Thai women, said Pol Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
