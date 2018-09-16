Incoming storm on a beach in Koh Tao
40 provinces face heavy rain from Typhoon Mangkhut

By TN / September 16, 2018

Forty provinces have been warned to brace for heavy rain and possibly very heavy rain today and the next few days as an indirect effect from super Typhoon Mangkhut which hit the Philippines this morning.

National Water Resources Office deputy secretary-general Samroeng Saengphuwong said Saturday Mangkhut is steadily weakening after making a landfall on Luzon island of the Philippines as it is heading westward toward China’s Hainan island, Vietnam and southern China.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

