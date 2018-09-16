Mangkhut Death Toll Reportedly Hits 25 as Severe Typhoon Batters Philippines





A super typhoon Mangkhut has hit the Philippines packing winds of more than 200 kph (124 mph) along with torrential rain, killing at least 25 people, wrecking homes and triggering multiple landslides, Reuters reported.

According to media reports, more than four million people are directly in the path of the storm, which has wind gusts reaching up to 330 kph.

Local authorities have reportedly raised alert levels to the second-highest — signal four — in Cagayan, northern Isabela, Apayao and Abra provinces.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

