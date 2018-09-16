Map of Philippines
Asia

Mangkhut Death Toll Reportedly Hits 25 as Severe Typhoon Batters Philippines

By TN / September 16, 2018

A super typhoon Mangkhut has hit the Philippines packing winds of more than 200 kph (124 mph) along with torrential rain, killing at least 25 people, wrecking homes and triggering multiple landslides, Reuters reported.

According to media reports, more than four million people are directly in the path of the storm, which has wind gusts reaching up to 330 kph.

Local authorities have reportedly raised alert levels to the second-highest — signal four — in Cagayan, northern Isabela, Apayao and Abra provinces.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close