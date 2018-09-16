The popular Thai silk
Northeastern provinces gear up for silk fashion show

By TN / September 16, 2018

MAHA SARAKHAM, 16th September 2018 (NNT) – Northeastern provinces are making preparations for an upcoming fashion show aimed at promoting the silk products of the Northeast.

The event, featuring more than 60 models, is intended to make the woven silk of the provinces of Roi Et, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, and Kalasin better known both locally and overseas. A catwalk rehearsal was held at Maha Sarakham’s provincial convention hall.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Vipaporn Pooritanasarn,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

