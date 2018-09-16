Elephant warning sign sign on Rawai-Kata road in Phuket Island
Phuket

Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

By TN / September 16, 2018

PHUKET: The driver of a tour bus was forced to veer off the road while descending Patong Hill just after 9am today (Sept 16) in order to bring the bus to a stop after the brakes on the bus failed.

No people were injured in the incident.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

