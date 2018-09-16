Tour bus brakes fail on Patong Hill

PHUKET: The driver of a tour bus was forced to veer off the road while descending Patong Hill just after 9am today (Sept 16) in order to bring the bus to a stop after the brakes on the bus failed.
No people were injured in the incident.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
