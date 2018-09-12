Driver recovered from wreck as van goes off-road on Patong Hill





PHUKET: A passenger van went off-road while descending Patong Hill this morning (Sept 11), with the van coming to a halt just metres before a 15-metre plunge into a rubber plantation.

Kathu Police Deputy Chief Investigator Lt Col Amponwat Seangreung was called to the scene, at the curve just uphill from the Patong City sign on the east side of the hill, at 4:45am.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

