Driver recovered from wreck as van goes off-road on Patong Hill

PHUKET: A passenger van went off-road while descending Patong Hill this morning (Sept 11), with the van coming to a halt just metres before a 15-metre plunge into a rubber plantation.
Kathu Police Deputy Chief Investigator Lt Col Amponwat Seangreung was called to the scene, at the curve just uphill from the Patong City sign on the east side of the hill, at 4:45am.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Bangkok Airways removes planned Phuket-Yangon direct flights from schedules
-
Wanted: Patong police volunteers, foreign language required
-
67 year old Belgian killed in Patong hill accident
-
Phuket lifeguards warn beachgoers of venomous sea snakes at west coast beaches
-
Phuket drug suspect dead after police shootout