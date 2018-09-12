Two rangers killed, four injured in Pattani ambush

Two rangers were killed and four others injured when separatist militants ambushed their patrol unit on a Pattani road on Tuesday night.
Nong Chik police station was alerted that a firefight had broken out on a road in Ban Don Na village in Tambon Bang Khao and dispatched reinforcements.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
