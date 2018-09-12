Thai troops patrolling a village in Pattani, to protect Buddhist teachers
Two rangers killed, four injured in Pattani ambush

By TN / September 12, 2018

Two rangers were killed and four others injured when separatist militants ambushed their patrol unit on a Pattani road on Tuesday night.

Nong Chik police station was alerted that a firefight had broken out on a road in Ban Don Na village in Tambon Bang Khao and dispatched reinforcements.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

