Two killed, woman wounded in Pattani market attack





PATTANI: A village defence volunteer and a woman were shot dead, and another woman wounded, by gunmen at a market in Muang district on Thursday night.

The shooting occurred in full view of market-goers and vendors at Ban Krue Sae community market on Pattani-Narathiwat Road in tambon Tanyong Lulor around 7pm, said Pol Col Keerati Yusor, superintendent of Muang police station.

ABDULLOH BENJAKAT

BANGKOK POST

