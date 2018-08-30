Dept plans marine parks e-ticketing to curb visitors

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) says it is to introduce an e-ticketing system at marine locations to regulate visitors and prevent corruption.
“There will no longer be walk-in tourists at top marine park destinations soon. The e-tickets will serve as a department tool to control and limit the number of tourists,” Songtham Suksawang, director of the DNP’s National Park Office said Wednesday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
APINYA WIPATAYOTIN
BANGKOK POST
