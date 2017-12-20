Pets not allowed into national parks

Officials will strictly enforce a law to prohibit tourists from taking their pets into national parks during the New Year holiday to prevent the diseases of domestic animals from spreading to wildlife.

Songtham Suksawang, director of the National Parks Office or the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, said during long holidays tourists often take their pets, especially cats and dogs, into national parks. It is feared the domestic pets may spread domestic diseases to wild animals and the problem, if happens, can be very difficult to solve.

