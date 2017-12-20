Wednesday, December 20, 2017
Temperatures to drop further in upper, central Thailand

MUKDAHARN, 20th December 2017 (NNT) – The Rajaprajanugroh Foundation has continued passing out royally bestowed blankets to people contending with cold weather as temperatures look set to drop another 1-3 degrees Celsius in upper and central Thailand.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn, concerned for the health of people experiencing cold weather, tasked ACM Yothin Prayoonpokaraj and members of the Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under Royal Patronage to supply blankets to residents of Mukdaharn province. They gave out the blankets in two districts where over 70,000 citizens reside.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

