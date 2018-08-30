General Prayut welcomes foreign dignitaries at Government House





BANGKOK, 30 August 2018 (NNT) – Thailand’s Prime Minister, Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, welcomed Malaysian Army Chief, Gen Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Panglima Haji Zulkifli Bin Haji Zainal Abidin, at Government House. General Tan is on a visit to Thailand to attend the 35th High-Level Committee (HLC) Meeting.

The Malaysian Army Chief said Malaysia will work closely with Thailand to increase the role of ASEAN worldwide, bring peace to the Thai-Malaysian border and boost trade between the two nations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

