Thailand ranks 10th most popular for global visitors

By TN / August 30, 2018

Thailand continued to position itself as a destination for travellers to visit by staying in the top 10 in the latest report by the UN travel agency.

With 35.4 million visitors in 2017, the kingdom dropped one spot from ninth in 2016 to 10th last year, the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) said in its recently released tourism highlights.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

