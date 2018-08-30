PM wants Tham Luang to be upgraded as national park





Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha wants the Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non forest park in Chiang Rai province to be upgraded as a national park so it can be developed into a tourist destination.

Mr Tanya Netithammakul, director-general of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, said Wednesday that the prime minister wanted the forest park which has gained worldwide attention with the dramatic rescue operation in July to extract 12 Wild Boars and their football trapped inside the flooded Tham Luang cave to be upgraded and developed into a tourist attraction.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

