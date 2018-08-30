Ambulance in Guangdong province, China
Dozens of People Lie on Road After Deadly Van Ramming in China

By TN / August 30, 2018

Dozens of people have been injured after a van crashed into a crowd on a busy street in front of the Taoyuan Road District Hospital just after 11:30 a.m. local time (3:30 GMT) in Nanning, Guangxi province, China.

At least one person was killed in the crash with several others severely injured, the death toll is expected to rise, according to local reports.

Law enforcement representatives along with medics and firefighters are working at the scene.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

